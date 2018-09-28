Del Potro eases past Krajinovic to enter China Open semis

Beijing, Oct 5 (IANS) Argentinas Juan Martin del Potro beat Filip Krajinovic of Serbia in straight sets on Friday to advance to the semifinals of the China Open in Beijing.

The Argentine world number four hit 12 aces en route to a 6-3, 6-0 victory, and held serve throughout despite Krajinovic having three break points which he failed to convert, reports Efe.

Del Potro started tentatively, but grew into the match to sweep the Serb aside in the second set.

The former US Open champion advances to the last four of the competition, where he will face in-form Italian Fabio Fognini.

–IANS

gau/sed