Delhi ACP booked after woman claims rape, harassment of daughter

New Delhi, Sep 20 (IANS) An Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) in Delhi was booked on charge of rape and under the POCSO Act on the complaint of a 38-year-old woman, who also alleged that her 16-year-old daughter was also sexually harassed by him, police said on Thursday.

While the woman complained on Tuesday about the rape she claimed occurred last year, the case was registered on Wednesday under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and the Indian Penal Code.

Police said that accused ACP Ramesh Dahiya denied the allegations and claimed that the woman had cooked up the story as she owed him a huge sum of money he had loaned to her.

Dahiya, 58, is presently posted as ACP (Security). When the crime was committed, he was posted as SHO of Sadar Bazar police station, the complainant said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (North) Nupur Prasad said that the case has been transferred to the Crime Branch.

An officer at the Crime Branch said that the accused hasn’t been arrested as of now but the matter is being investigated.

“The woman said that she got acquainted with the accused through her husband, who worked as a bank collection agent in central Delhi’s Ranjeet Nagar,” Prasad said.

The woman said that Dahiya became friends with her on the pretext that he would help her with a criminal case against her husband.

The complainant claimed that Dahiya raped her several times after her husband died but she did not complain to police out of fear.

In July, she alleged, the accused official kidnapped her toddler son after promising to adopt him.

–IANS

sp-mg/tsb/vm