‘Delhi AIIMS kept highest standards of meritocracy, learning: Minister

New Delhi, Sep 25 (IANS) The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) here has maintained the highest standards of meritocracy and learning established at global platform, Union Minister Ashwini Kumar Choubey said on Tuesday.

“AIIMS has established high reputation and has contributed significantly in academic, research and patient care” Choubey said while inaugurating the 63rd foundation day celebrations of (AIIMS) in the national capital.

The minister also gave away research excellence awards to 14 faculty members. Academic awards, medals were given to 30 medical and paramedical students.

The day marks the beginning of undergraduate teaching at AIIMS. It was on this day when the first batch of MBBS classes was held in 1956, the ministry said.

A exhibition on ‘Next Generation Health Care’ organised in AIIMS, including medical investigations, has also been arranged for public till September 30.

