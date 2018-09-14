Delhi airport gets top honour at ASQ Awards 2017

New Delhi, Sep 17 (IANS) The national capital’s Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGIA) has bagged the title of Best Airport to handle over 40 million passengers per annum (MPPA) by the Airport Service Quality (ASQ) Awards 2017.

The Delhi International Airport Ltd (DIAL), a GMR-led consortium which operates and manages the IGIA, made the announcement on Monday.

“As we witness robust growth, we look forward to a strong collaboration and support of all airport stakeholders and our esteemed passengers. We are set to undertake the expansion works at Delhi airport in line with IGIA Master Plan-2016,” I. Prabhakara Rao, Executive Director, GMR Airports, was quoted as saying in a statement.

According to the statement, the Delhi airport is now the seventh busiest airports in Asia and among the top 20 busiest airports across the world.

ASQ is a worldwide programme to survey passengers at the airport on their day of travel. Every year the programme delivers some 600,000 individual surveys in 41 languages in 84 countries.

–IANS

ravi-rv/pgh/