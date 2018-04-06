Delhi announces Rs 14 lakh for CWG gold medalist Manika

New Delhi, April 10 (IANS) The Delhi government will give Rs 14 lakh to Manika Batra, who won gold medal in table tennis at ongoing Commonwealth Games, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia announced on Tuesday.

He told the assembly that Rs 14 lakh would be given to a gold medal winner in CWG, Rs 10 lakh to silver winner and Rs 6 lakh for winning a bronze, as per a scheme introduced by the government two years back.A

Sisodia added that Batra, who hails from the city, would also qualify for a Rs 16 lakh financial assistance given to sportspersons for their training and travel among others, according to a new scheme introduced by the Aam Aadmi Party government this year.

–IANS

nkh-mg/vd