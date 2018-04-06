Delhi Assembly panel to suggest changes in adulteration laws

New Delhi, April 9 (IANS) The Delhi Legislative Assembly on Monday set up a committee to look into the issue of adulteration in food products and to accordingly suggest changes in the related laws.

During a discussion on the issue, Health Minister Satyendra Jain said that there was a need of procedural suggestions.

“There aren’t any problems in the law per se. There is a huge problem in the implementation,” he said.

Jain argued that there was no fear among those committing the crime because “actions are not being taken against the majority of them”.

He said that the committee should look into the law and make suggestions, which can be later sent to the Central government for approval.

Speaker Ram Niwas Goel announced the committee would comprise the ruling Aam Aadmu Party’s Adarsh Shastri, Alka Lamba, Anil Bajpai, Nitin Tyagi, Madan Lal and BJP’s Manjinder Singh Sirsa.

