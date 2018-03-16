Delhi Assembly Speaker threatens to act tough

New Delhi, March 19 (IANS) Delhi Assembly Speaker Ram Niwas Goel on Monday threatened to act tough after officials refused to provide information in relation to a question that had been raised in the house.

“I am referring the whole matter to the Privilege Committee and direct the Chief Secretary to give the question back to the concerned department and its answer should be given immediately,” Goel said in the assembly.

Goel also warned the officers to not challenge the powers of Assembly Committees and the Speaker, adding that he would be forced to take strong steps.

Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said in the House that officials did not give him the answer to a question relating to vigilance cases against Delhi government officials

on the ground that the matter falls within the jurisdiction of Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal.

Also, IAS officer Manisha Saxena has been summoned to the Assembly on an interview she had given to a Hindi newspaper.

Saxena, a member of Joint Forum of Delhi Government Employees, was at the forefront of protests against the government after an alleged attack on Chief Secretary Anshu Prakash.

The Chief Secretary had alleged that he was assaulted by two AAP MLAs in Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s presence at the latter’s residence on the night of February 19.

–IANS

nkh/qd/vm