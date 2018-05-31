Delhi bankers to be trained to resolve pension issues

New Delhi, June 4 (IANS) The State Level Bankers Committee on Monday agreed to organise a training programme for bankers to resolve technical issues related to disbursement of old age, disability and widow pensions, on the urging of Delhi Social Welfare Minister Rajendra Pal Gautam.

Addressing the 91st State Level Bankers Committee meeting of Delhi here on Monday, Gautam also raised other issues including the hurdles cropping up on account of Aadhar linking and seeding.

“This is a very peculiar yet profound problem which is affecting senior citizens and disabled persons badly because of techinicalities of Aadhar seeding on NPCI portal.

“Pension beneficiaries are forced to visit either banks or social welfare offices just to claim their increased amount of pensions, leading them to blame the Delhi Government for not giving them solutions. Whereas Aadhar linking and seeding comes under the jurisdiction of banks,” he said.

The committee members, including the Reserve Bank of India’s Regional Director, agreed to resolve the issue for which a committee is being constituted to monitor its progress on a weekly basis.

–IANS

nks/vd