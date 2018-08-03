Delhi-based band recreates Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan’s song

New Delhi, Aug 4 (IANS) Delhi-based band Maadhyam has recreated late Pakistani singer Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan’s song “Bina mahi”.

“Music and politics can’t go together. Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan is a legend and his contribution towards the Indian music industry can’t be ignored. Political relations of India and Pakistan are volatile but music is universal and it’s not defined by boundaries,” Mayank Maurya, lead vocalist of Maadhyam, told IANS.

“It is very different from the original track. In our version, we tried to make it sound modern but also tried to keep the essence of the original track. No one could have done it better than DJ Shadow Dubai,” he added.

Maurya said the song is a team effort.

“We all worked really hard to get what you see and listen now. We are glad that we are getting so much appreciation from everyone. People from different countries like Indonesia, Thailand, Russia and Afghanistan are sharing our song and sending us great feedback,” he said.

–IANS

