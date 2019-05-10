Delhi-based Jaina Group ties up with Sansui, Nakamichi

New Delhi, May 16 (IANS) Delhi-based Jaina goup that owns Karbonn Mobile has tied up with Japanese consumer giants Sansui and Nakamichi for distributing a range of products including Smart LED televisions, home audio systems, refrigerators, washing machines, split air-conditioners and small kitchen appliances.

The products will also be available across leading online marketplaces.

Started as a distribution house, the Delhi firm represents a number of global brands such as HTC, Motorola, Samsung, Siemens, Panasonic and Philips (LCD devices) in the country.

“Jaina Group with its 23 years of excellence in digital revolution will be a strong point for these brands in the country. With these acquisitions, we are optimistic about rebuilding and amplifying the niche brands’ affinity in the Indian market,” said Jaina group Managing Director Pardeep Jain.

The Group in a press statement said that it will strengthen the channel base further to ensure easy availability and better after sales service network across the country.

–IANS

nk/sn/prs