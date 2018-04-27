Delhi, Bengaluru teams to represent India at Jr. NBA World meet

Greater Noida, May 2 (IANS) Two youth teams, Delhi (boys) and Bengaluru (girls), will represent India in the upcoming Junior NBA World Championship from August 7 to 12 in Orlando, The National Basketball Association (NBA) announced on Wednesday.

In the first final of the day, Bengaluru (girls) team beat Chennai (girls) 41-38. The second final saw Delhi (boys) beating Kolkata (boys) 81-71.

The two sides received their winner’s trophy from Los Angeles Lakers’ Brook Lopez.

The Reliance Foundation Jr. NBA National Finals brought together eight boys and eight girls teams composed of the top 10 players from each Reliance Foundation Jr. NBA City Tournament in Bengaluru, Chennai, Delhi, Hyderabad, Kerala, Kolkata, Mumbai and Punjab.

The international competition will leverage the Jr. NBA’s extensive global reach. During the 2017-18 season, the NBA will reach more than 26 million youth in 71 countries through a variety of camps, clinics, skills challenges, league play and outreach events.

