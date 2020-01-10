Delhi BJP has sought damages of 500 cr from AAP for using videos of manoj Tiwari

New Delhi, Jan 12 (IANS) The Delhi unit of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has slapped a Rs 500 crore defamation notice on the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) for tweeting state BJP chief Manoj Tiwari’s edited video with the AAP poll theme song ‘Lage raho Kejriwal’.

The BJP has also filed a complaint with the Election Commission.

The video showed Tiwari dancing to the AAP poll campaign song and appears to be an edited version of Tiwari’s Bhojpuri album with “Lage Raho Kejriwal” soundtrack.

Terming it a violation of intellectual property rights, Tiwari questioned the AAP for using the video.

Tiwari, a Bhojpuri singer and film star, claimed that the soundtrack of AAP theme song had been imposed on one of his video albums. The AAP was frustrated because of the BJP’s popularity and was indulging in cheap stuff, he added.

Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia launched on Saturday the campaign theme song “Lage Raho Kejriwal” for the February 8 Assembly polls. It has been composed by Vishal Dadlani who had also lent his musical talent to the 2015 campaign song “5 Saal Kejriwal”

The 2.52-minute song by Dadlani, was on the lines of party’s slogan for the Delhi Assembly elections: “Acche Beete Paanch Saal – Lage Raho Kejriwal”.

–IANS

