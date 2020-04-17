Delhi BJP helpline for people amid lockdown blues not functional

New Delhi, April 17 (IANS) Even 24 hours after the Delhi BJP issued a helpline number for the poor and the needy of the city under the ‘feed the needy’ programme, people on Friday complained that the number provided remained switched off all the time.

The Delhi BJP in a statement on Thursday said that with the aim that no needy or poor families should be deprived of food during the lockdown due to novel coronavirus, food and ration items are being provided to millions of people daily by BJP workers under the leadership of Delhi party chief Manoj Tiwari.

It said that a helpline number 9625799844 has been issued so that people in need can inform about food issues.

‘Feed the needy’ programme convenor and Delhi BJP State General Secretary Kuljeet Singh Chahal said that in this crisis every party worker is giving the necessary assistance to those in need.

However, when IANS tried to use the helpline, it was found to be switched off. Even the SMS dropped on the helpline number remained unanswered.

IANS also tried to connect with Chahal to get a comment on the same, but he did not respond to the call and message sent to him.

However, Delhi BJP workers in several parts of the city have been providing food and ration to the needy and poor. Several BJP leaders including Tajinder Bagga have also been providing food.

On Friday the total number of Covid-19 patients in India rose to 13,387 with 437 people losing their lives due to the pandemic. In Delhi, 1,640 people have been affected with Covid-19 with 38 deaths.

–IANS

