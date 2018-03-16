Delhi Budget: 12.7% allocation for health

New Delhi, March 22 (IANS) The Delhi government on Thursday allocated Rs 6,729 crore for the health sector in its 2018-19 budget, which is 12.7 per cent of the total.

The allocation is up from 12 per cent in 2017-18, Finance Minister and Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia told the Assembly.

He said Rs 403 crore had been allocated for Mohalla Clinics and Polyclinics. Also, mobile van clinics were to be established with Rs 15 crore, he said.

