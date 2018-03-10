Delhi Budget to be presented on Mar 22

New Delhi, March 15 (IANS) Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, who also holds the Finance portfolio, will present the 2018-19 budget on March 22, it was announced on Thursday.

The budget session of the Delhi Assembly will begin on Friday and continue till March 28.

Sisodia will also present the Economic Survey of Delhi in the Assembly on March 19, followed by the Outcome Budget on March 20.

On the first day of the budget session on Friday, Lt Governor Anil Baijal will address the Assembly at 11 a.m.

Ruling Aam Aadmi Party’s chief spokesperson Saurabh Bharadwaj said on Thursday that they will raise the issue of the ongoing sealing drive in the Assembly.

–IANS

nkh/vd