New Delhi, Dec 23 (IANS) The Delhi Cabinet on Monday approved the Electric Vehicle Policy with an aim to check vehicular pollution in the national capital.

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said that Delhi government estimates that 5 lakh electric vehicles will be registered in the next five years.

“It will result in saving Rs 6,000 crore on fuel expenditure,” he said.

