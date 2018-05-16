Delhi cabinet gives in-principle approval for 1,000 cluster buses

New Delhi, May 18 (IANS) The Delhi Cabinet in a meeting on Friday gave in-principle approval to procure 1,000 buses under a cluster scheme, subject to a nod from the Supreme Court and the High Court.

“The Cabinet gave in-principle approval for procurement of 1,000 buses from successful bidders. The approval is in-principle as there are certain cases related to the buses in the court.

“We are expecting a green signal as there is a shortage of buses in the city,” Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia told the media here.

The last time the city got a new set of buses was seven years ago. “The main issues before us was the lack of a proper place to keep the buses. We, in last three years, have created eight depots to keep the new buses safely.”

Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot told the media: “The buses will be equipped with CCTV cameras, inbuilt GPS and anti-skid safety feature. To ensure security for women, there will be panic buttons after every three seats.”

The government, with an aim to strengthen the public transport system, is also building six new depots in the city, Gahlot said.

The eight depots constructed in the past three years are in Kharkhari Nahar, Revela Kanpur, Bawana Sector-1, Dichaon Kalan-II, Dwarka Sector-22 and three depots in Rani Khera.

The process for procuring another 1,000 buses for the DTC and 1,000 electric buses is at an advanced stage, Sisodia added.

