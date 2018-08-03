Delhi cabinet ups MLA LAD funds by 150 pc

New Delhi, Aug 7 (IANS) The Delhi cabinet on Tuesday approved a proposal to increase the MLA Local Area Development (LAD) fund to Rs 10 crore per year per assembly from Rs 4 crore.

“The MLAs used to come to us for small things due to lack of funds. Now they don’t have to run for money,” Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia told the Delhi Assembly.

LAD is a fund given to MLAs to execute various works in his or her constituency.

Modelled on the Member of Parliament LAD scheme, an MLA in Delhi till now used to get Rs 4 crore in a year under the LAD scheme, started in 1994.

“From this year, the fund given will be Rs 10 crore,” Urban Development Minister Satyendar Jain told the House.

