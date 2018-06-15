Delhi celebrates Yoga Day at Rajpath

New Delhi, June 21 (IANS) Hundreds of people gathered here on Rajpath and surrounding parks to perform ‘asanas’ on the “International Day of Yoga” on Thursday morning.

Union Minister Jayant Sinha, BJP MP Meenakshi Lekhi and Delhi Lt. Governor Anil Baijal were among the VIPs who followed yoga practitioners in performing yoga poses along with the others.

A group of CISF women commands demonstrated self-defence techniques of Pekiti-Tirsia-Kali at the venue.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, who will soon be heading to Bengaluru on a 10-day naturopathy course for diabetes, was not present. None of the Delhi government ministers took part in the Rajpath event, an AAP spokesperson said.

Union Minister Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore and Delhi BJP unit chief Manoj Tiwari participated at celebrations at a park in Shahdara along with the general public.

Baijal congratulated the people of Delhi on the occasion, saying yoga was a complete medical practice.

“The benefits of yoga are infinite. Make this part of your daily life. It is beneficial for our physical, mental and spiritual health,” he tweeted.

