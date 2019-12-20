Delhi churches ring in Christmas, priests call for peace

New Delhi, Dec 25 (IANS) Celebrating Christmas amid widespread unrest in the country following protests over the Citizenship Amendment Act, a priest at the Sacred Heart Cathedral here on Wednesday called for going back to the festival’s basic message – of love.

“It is most relevant now that India is facing a difficult time and therefore we must go back to the message of Christmas, that is love one another that is my message… there is no disparity between any people. We must love one another,” Father Lawrence P.R. told IANS.

On Christmas, churches in Delhi and all across the country were decked up, as worshipers came in large numbers to offer prayers and celebrate the joyous festival.

“My message for Christmas is peace, joy, and love. Jesus taking birth as a human is a message that every single person is precious in the eyes of God, each person is valuable and therefore brotherhood (bhaichaara) is the teaching of Jesus on Christmas. We must love one another and live in harmony and peace,” Father Lawrence said.

