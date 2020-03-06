Delhi CM, LG to meet over coronavirus

New Delhi, March 12 (IANS) Delhi Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal and Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will hold a meeting on Thursday to take stock of the preparations to control the spread of coronavirus (COVID-19) in the national capital, officials said.

According to a senior official, Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain and senior government officials will also be present in the review meeting.

“The government has been active in ensuring to check the status of coronavirus in the city. This is the second time the meeting has been called this week,” an official told IANS.

According to another official, the Chief Minister is keeping a close eye on the status of the preparations in the city amid the spread of the virus.

“In the last meeting, important decisions including disinfection of hospitals, buses and metros were taken. In today’s meeting, the government will review the old directions and may include new ones as per the demand,” another official said.

Kejriwal on Sunday said that Delhi is fully prepared to deal with coronavirus.

Following the meeting of the State Task Force, the Chief Minister had announced various measures to control the outbreak of the virus.

The Delhi government also announced a 24X7 state-disctrict level control room helpline numbers.

The total number of COVID-19 cases in India has risen to 73 with six more cases from the national capital.

–IANS

