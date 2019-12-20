Delhi Cong plans hunger strike in CP on Dec 31

New Delhi, Dec 30 (IANS) The Delhi Congress has planned a 12-hour hunger strike on the eve of New Year at Connaught Place, here.

“We will start the hunger strike at 6 p.m. on Tuesday against the authoritarian central government, which doesn’t want to listen to the people,” said Congress leader Jitendra Kochar.

Senior party leaders are expected to join the hunger strike. But the party is yet to get clearance from the Delhi Police. On the New Year-eve, the area get highly crowded.

