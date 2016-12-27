Delhi Congress launches public campaign on Modi’s ‘corruption’

New Delhi, Dec 27 (IANS) The Delhi Congress on Tuesday started its two-day ‘Bhanda Fod’ (public exposure) campaign to make the public aware of what it said was Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s acceptance of bribes when he was the Gujarat Chief Minister.

Inaugurating the campaign at the Chandni Chowk Metro station, Delhi Pradesh Congress Committee (DPCC) President Ajay Maken said Modi talked of ‘na khaunga, na khane doonga’ (will neither take bribe not allow others to), but he now faces charge of accepting Rs 65 crore from the Aditya Birla and the Sahara Groups.

“Why is he silent on this issue? The whole country is now waiting for Modi’s explanation on the Rs 65 crore corruption scandal,” Maken said.

In the campaign, Congress workers carried placards and banners regarding the corruption charge against Modi.

Maken said assembly elections were held in many states in 2012 and 2013 and Lok Sabha elections in 2014, adding that Modi should clarify whether he collected the money for the Bharatiya Janata Party or for himself.

The Congress leader questioned why the Centre had so far not ordered for a probe by an independenty agency, though it has been in power for two and a half years.

“Modi has not appointed a Lok Pal because he fears that an independent inquiry by the Lok Pal against him for receiving Rs 65 crore from two industrial groups will expose a big corruption scandal,” Maken said.

He also questioned the appointment of a large number of Gujarat cadre officers in the Central Bureau of Investigation.

“It is being done because they may save him (Modi) if a Supreme Court-monitored CBI inquiry is ordered in the case,” Maken added.

On December 21, Congress Vice-President Rahul Gandhi said at a rally in Mehsana in Gujarat that Modi got Rs 40 crore in kickbacks from a corporate house when he was the Chief Minister. The BJP denied the charge.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had also made similar allegations against Modi during a special session of the Delhi assembly on November 15.

