Delhi Congress leaders pitch for poll tickets for kin

New Delhi, Jan 13 (IANS) Several Delhi Congress leaders are vying for tickets for their children and relatives as at least a dozen of them have asked the party to give tickets to their sons and daughters.

Source say many leaders have demanded tickets for their children but the high command wants them to contest themselves.

The party is keen to field strong candidates and doesn’t want to contest elections where the message goes that the Congress is not a strong contender.

The Congress is likely to release it’s first list of candidates in a day or two.

Sajjan Kumar has also pitched for a ticket for his son. Mudit Agarwal, son of J.P. Agarwal, is also hoping for a nomination. Yoganand Shastri’s daughter is also demanding a ticket for herself.

The Congress is trying to make a comeback in the city which it ruled for 15 years from 1998 to 2013 under the leadership of late Chief Minister Sheila Dikshit. The party was reduced to zero in the 2015 Assembly polls as the AAP stormed to power winning 67 of 70 seats in the city, while the BJP won three seats.

Even in the 2013 Assembly polls, the Congress got just eight seats, while the debutant AAP managed to win 28 and the BJP won 31.

Delhi will vote on February 8 to elect a new government while the counting of votes will take place on February 11.

–IANS

miz/kr