Delhi court extends NIA custody of terror funding accused by 7 days

New Delhi, June 18 (IANS) A Delhi court on Tuesday allowed the National Investigation Agency (NIA) to quiz Mohammad Arif Ghulambashir Dharampuria for seven days in connection with the Pakistan-based Falah-i-Insaniyat Foundation (FIF) terror funding case.

Additional Sessions Judge Pawan Kumar Jain extended Dharampuria’s custody for another seven days.

He was presented before the court on expiry of his earlier five-day NIA custody.

Dharampuria, a resident of Gujarat’s Valsad, was arrested from the Delhi airport on June 12.

Dharampuria had been hiding in Dubai for long. The NIA had issued a Look Out Circular (LOC) against him and he was detained at the Indira Gandhi International Airport here on his arrival from Dubai.

This was the fifth arrest in the case related to receiving of terror funds being sent by FIF operators to their associates through hawala operators to create unrest in India.

The NIA registered the FIF terror funding case on July 2, 2018 under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA). As per the case, some Delhi-based individuals were receiving funds from FIF operatives based abroad and using the same to further terror activities.

The FIF was established in 1990 by 26/11 Mumbai attacks mastermind and Jamaat-ud-Dawa chief Hafiz Mohammad Saeed, who is a designated “global terrorist”.

The US also designated FIF as a terrorist entity in 2010. It is a front organisation of Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), a terror group proscribed under UAPA.

