Delhi court grants bail to Virbhadra Singh’s son

New Delhi, Aug 20 (IANS) A court here on Monday granted bail to former Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Virbhadra Singh’s son Vikramaditya who has been accused of money laundering.

Vikramaditya Singh appeared before the court in pursuance of summons issued against him.

The court asked him to furnish a personal bond of Rs 50,000 and one surety of like amount.

He was also directed not to leave the country without permission and not to influence any witness in the case.

The court has listed the matter for further hearing on September 19.

The Enforcement Directorate has chargesheeted Virbhadra Singh, his wife Pratibha and others under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

A probe had found that Virbhadra Singh accumulated assets in his name and in the names of his family members which were disproportionate to his known sources of income when he was the Union Steel Minister from 2009 to 2011.

Virbhadra Singh was also accused of indulging in money laundering by investing tainted money in LIC policies in the name of his family members.

