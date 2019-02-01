Delhi Court okays Moin Qureshi’s UAE, Pakistan trip

New Delhi, Feb 1 (IANS) A Delhi Court on Friday allowed meat exporter and alleged hawala dealer Moin Akhtar Qureshi to travel UAE and Pakistan.

Special Judge Santosh Snehi Mann allowed Qureshi to travel UAE and Pakistan asking him to furnish additional security in the form of Fixed Deposit Receipt (FDR) or bank guarantee of Rs 2 crore.

The court also directed him to provide details of address wherever he will be staying during in foreign trip, phone number and other details.

Qureshi has sought permission to go to UAE for business purpose from Feb 2 to 24. He has also requested the court to grant him permission to travel Lahore and Karachi in Pakistan from March 6 to 20 as he has to attend a marriage in his family.

The Central Bureau of Investigation and Enforcement Directorate (ED) has alleged that Qureshi had “extorted” Rs 7.5 crore from two businessmen, Pradeep Koneru and Satish Sana on the pretext of helping them in the pending court cases using his influence.

ED said that Qureshi used the names of former CBI directors Ranjit Sinha and A.P. Singh and promised the businessmen to help them in their CBI cases.

