Delhi CS Anshu Prakash transferred

New Delhi, Nov 17 (IANS) Delhi Chief Secretary Anshu Prakash, who had accused Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and other Aam Aadmi Party leaders of assaulting him in February, has been transferred to the Department of Telecommunications by the Centre on Saturday, as part of a bureaucratic reshuffle.

Prakash will be the Additional Secretary of the Department of Telecommunications, filling a vacancy created by the appointment of another IAS official, N Sivasailam, as the Special Secretary (Logistics), Department of Commerce.

A number of other officials were also transferred in the reshuffle.

However, the order from the Appointments Committee of the Cabinet, Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions, did not name a new CS for Delhi.

The 1986-batch IAS officer was allegedly assaulted during a midnight meeting held at the Chief Minister’s residence on February 19.

–IANS

nks/prs