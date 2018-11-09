Delhi designer murdered, 3 held

New Delhi, Nov 15 (IANS) A fashion designer and her help were stabbed to death in a south Delhi farmhouse, police said on Thursday, adding that the three suspects who have been detained went to a police station to confess their crime.

Mala Lakhani, 53, who operated the Tulsi Creations boutique in Green Park and stayed in Vasant Kunj Enclave, was found dead along with her domestic help, Bahadur, 50.

Their bodies were discovered with multiple stab wounds on Thursday at her home, Deputy Commissioner of Police Devender Arya said.

Prima facie, the crime appeared to have occurred late on Wednesday. It was reported to the police on Thursday morning, he said in a statement.

“We have detained three persons, including prime suspect Rahul Anwar, who worked at her boutique,” Arya added. The officer said all three went to a police station and confessed to committing the crime at 2.45 a.m.

Stunned police officers who rushed to the spot found the two bodies “in a pool of blood”.

Lakhani, he said, had set up a workshop in her house for cutting and tailoring where one of the accused, Anwar, worked as a tailor. He planned the crime along with his associates, Rahmat and Wasim, Arya said.

They also stole valuable items from Lakhani’s house and left the spot in her car.

