Delhi Dynamos pick 29 young footballers after trials

New Delhi, April 22 (IANS) Indian Super League (ISL) franchise Delhi Dynamos (DD) selected 29 young footballers for their different age-group squads after the two-day long trials at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium concluded here on Sunday.

A total of 1700 young footballers turned up for the trials, organised for the Under-13, Under-15 and Under-18 category.

The 29 kids will now be given a chance in their respective age category teams to further showcase their talent and stake a more regular claim.

The trials were open for kids aged between 11 to 17 and were overseen by coaches from the Aspire Academy along with the elite team coaches of the club.

–IANS

kk/pur/bg