Delhi Environment Minister takes note of fire at landfill site

New Delhi, Oct 22 (IANS) Taking cognisance of the fire incident at Bhalaswa garbage landfill site, Delhi Environment Minister Imran Hussain on Monday directed the MCDs to develop scientifically-engineered landfill sites in the national capital.

At a meeting, Hussain also directed the Municipal Corporations of Delhi to install waste-to-energy plants so that the ever-increasing garbage quantum is properly disposed of, processed and managed, said a statement by the Delhi government.

“The MCDs informed that Bhalaswa, Ghazipur and Okhla sites are not equipped to handle situations,” it said.

He called the meeting to review the preparedness of the Municipal Corporations in handling fire at the sanitary land fill (SLF) sites at Bhalaswa, Ghazipur and Okhla, it added.

Hussain also said that “Delhi is already bracing itself for the adverse impact of stubble burning in the neighbouring states which are likely to aggravate air quality of Delhi in the coming days”.

The Minister also directed the Municipal Corporations to regularly maintain logbooks for the incidents of fire outbreaks and action taken.

The Minister directed officers of Delhi Fire Services to depute one Fire Tender exclusively for the Bhalaswa sanitary landfill site, the statement added.

