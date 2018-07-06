Delhi fails to meet desilting deadline

New Delhi, July 7 (IANS) The monsoon has reached Delhi, but the desilting of the city drains has not been done, suggests an official report from the state Public Works Department (PWD) which shows only 37 per cent of the city drains have been completely cleaned by June 29.

Of the total 1,033 roads falling under the PWD, only 387 sites across the city have been fully cleared, according to the report.

The deadline for the desilting of drains was June 30.A

The report shows that till June 29, the department had not completed even 25 per cent of desilting work at about 30 per cent sites (308 out of 1,033).

The situation is particularly alarming in the East Zone where only 22 per cent desilting has been completed. Of the total 312 roads, only 68 sites have been completely cleared, while the work is less than 25 per cent done in about 48 per cent (151 of 312) sites.

In the North Zone, of the total 466 sites, only 174 sites have been completely cleared, while at 143 sites, the department has not been able to do even 25 per cent work.

In the South Zone, out of total 255 sites, 145 were completely cleared while in 14 sites, the work is less than 25 per cent done.

However, the PWD has directed its senior officials to keep a check on waterlogging by visiting their respective areas during the rains.

Engineer-in-Chief Rakesh Kumar Agrawal in a meeting held earlier this week had expressed his “displeasure on the pendency and directed that unless any major issue is there, the remaining work should be completed in a day or two”.

He directed the field units of the department to inform the centralised control room about waterlogging in areas irrespective of the jurisdiction.

He also directed that in cases where the work is held up due to issues of other civic agencies, the matter should be taken up with them in writing with proper details, including photographs.

“It was directed that in addition to subordinate field staff, Superintendent Engineers should also visit their respective sites during rains and take stock of the position by themselves and mobilise teams for dealing with waterlogging problems. The respective MCDs should also be kept in the loop while dealing with waterlogging problems,” the minutes of meeting stated.

Delhi PWD Minister Satyendar Jain had in April announced that the desilting work would be over by June 15, but the deadline was later extended to June 30.

The PWD has identified 157 water-logging prone locations on the basis of experience during the previous monsoons. It will deploy temporary pumps, maintenance vans and labour to avoid water-logging at these sites.

The traffic police has also identified 370 vulnerable water-logging locations, of which 312 come under the PWD and the remaining 58 under other departments.

A total of 143 maintenance vans will be deployed across the city — 34 in East, 60 in South and 49 in the North zone. Over 680 workers will also be deployed to handle these vans, according to officials.

Besides, a booklet titled “PWD Flood Control Order 2018” has also been released specifying the necessary action to be taken when required.

Last year, the city was witness to water-logging on a number of roads resulting in heavy traffic jams.

–IANS

nks/vd