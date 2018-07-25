Delhi family deaths: CBI asked to conduct psychological autopsy

New Delhi, July 26 (IANS) Delhi Police has written to the Central Bureau of Investigation, asking to conduct a psychological post-mortem of the 11 family members, who were found dead in their house here this month, an official said.

The police official said that the Delhi Police’s Crime Branch has sought the conduct of psychological autopsy at the CBI’s Central Forensic Science Laboratory.

On July 1, in a shocking incident, 11 members of the same family were found hanging at their residence in Sant Nagar in Burari are of north Delhi.

On July 3, their relatives denounced the police and the media for allegedly labelling the decesed as some sort of religious maniacs and demanded a CBI probe into the case.

