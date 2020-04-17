Delhi gets 8 new containment zones; count reaches 68

New Delhi, April 17 (IANS) With eight new containment zones added in the list, the total tally of the red zones in the national capital on Friday reached 68.

The new containment zones, also known as the red zones, are spread in four districts with one each in North and South-East while two in South and four in the West district.

According to the Delhi government, the four locations in the West districts were: in and around area of C-105, Hari Nagar; in and around area of B-333, Hari Nagar; in and around area of C-785, third floor, camp-2, Nangloi; and in and around area of RZ-168, K2 Block, Nihal Vihar.

The administration has also sealed Gali numbers 26, 26B, 27 and 27B, Tughlakabad Extension in the South-East district.

In the North district, another containment zone is formed in K-Block Jahangir Puri between houses 716 and 785; 786 to 860 and 861 to 950.

In the South district, area around house number 859/20, L-II, Sangam Vihar has been sealed.

In Sangam Vihar, four COVID cases were reported from one house. According to official sources, a 57-year-old man travelled to the Nizamuddin Markaz — which was also one of the coronavirus hotspots in the city — and was tested positive on April 7.

“Later, three more, brought to the institutional quarantine, tested positive…Larger area was contained, not leaving any scope for the virus to spread,” an official said.

Another area in the South District — House number 153/B, 4th floor, Savitri Nagar in Malviya Nagar — was also sealed after three COVID-19 cases were found.

Among the districts, the highest containment zones are in the South East District with 16 such zones; followed by the West district with 11 red zones.

The containment zones are announced by the district administration after three or more COVID cases are found in an area.

So far, 2,983 samples for testing have been collected from the containment zones.

On Thursday, three areas were made containment zones. While two red zones were announced on Wednesday, nine new containment zones were announced on Tuesday and four on Monday. On Sunday, 10 new red zones were announced.

After the administration seals an area naming it ‘containment zone’, the ADelhi government starts ‘Operation SHIELD’ in the area.

The Operation SHIELD — Sealing, Home Quarantine, Isolation and Tracking, AEssential Supply, Local Sanitisation and Door-To-Door Checking — is used to control the spread of the virus, the Delhi Health Department said.

Delhi Agovernment’s ‘Operation SHIELD’ has completely stopped the transmission of coronavirus in Dilshad Garden, Old Seemapuri, and in three locations in the East district with no new cases reported in the last two weeks.

On March 26, J and K, L and H pockets of Dilshad Garden and G, H, J, Blocks, old Seemapuri became the first two containment zones of the city.

Also, the administration claimed that no new cases were reported in the containment zones in Vasundhara Enclave, Mayur Vihar and Khichripur.

The Acontainment zones — created to map the local transmission of the Adisease and prevent the contagion from spreading — are announced by the Aoffice of the district magistrate. It completely shuts the movement of the common people with the authorities taking care of the Aessential supplies.

The area and the houses in it are sanitised properly.

Delhi has reported 1,707 cases and 42 deaths related to ACOVID-19 so far.

