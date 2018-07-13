Delhi gets rainfall in patches on Monday, similar condition this week

New Delhi, July 17 (IANS) Though monsoon clouds covered the national capital’s sky on Monday, rain was only seen in patches, and similar conditions are is expected throughout the week, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.

“There have been showers in various parts of the city from moderate to light rainfall. It is expected to remain more or less the same this week,” an official said.

Rainfall recorded in Safdarjung was 32 mm, while Palam saw 25.2mm, Lodhi Road recorded 30.8 mm while in Ayanagar and Delhi Ridge, it was 1.7 mm and 38.6 mm respectively.

According to the met department, the day’s maximum temperature settled at 34.1 degree Celsius, a notch below the season’s average while the minimum temperature settled at 28.8 degree Celsius, two notches above the season’s average while the humidity was around 100 per cent.

As per private weather forecast agency Skymet, the axis of monsoon trough is running south of Delhi and south of its normal position and therefore humid southwesterly winds are continuing to blow over Delhi and the NCR region and temperatures are also on the higher side.

“Thus, due to increase in temperatures and availability of high humidity, thundercloud formation has been taking place in patches which is resulting in spot rains over some parts of Delhi. These rains are highly localized in nature and last in some pockets for an hour or so,” it said.

Sunday saw about two degrees rise in mercury with the maximum temperature recorded at 35.4 degree Celsius, the season’s average while the minimum was recorded at 27.6 degree Celsius, the season’s average.

–IANS

