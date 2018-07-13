Delhi Golf Club charged with illegal tree axing

New Delhi, July 17 (IANS) The Delhi government has filed a police complaint against the Delhi Golf Club for illegally cutting trees inside the club.

The government has demanded that an FIR be registered against the club after the Forest Department discovered that the trees had been felled.

The Minister for Forest and Environment had ordered the department to submit an inspection report on the directions of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

An inspection confirmed that pits were being dug and logs of several sizes were being dumped into it.

The Forest Department dug out 425 logs from the club premises during its visit.

–IANS

