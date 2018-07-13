Delhi Golf Club denies charges of illegal tree axing

New Delhi, July 18 (IANS) The Delhi Golf Club on Tuesday denied charges levelled by the Delhi government, which has filed a police complaint against the Club alleging illegal axing of trees within its premises.

“We categorically deny any wrongdoing in the matter; the case is an attempt to malign the reputation of the Club and an effort to wrongly implicate its governing authorities,” the Delhi Golf Club said in a statement.

According to it, the Club has not seen the copy of the complaint filed with the local authorities as yet.

“As law abiding citizens of the country, we will take every possible measure to follow the course of investigation and extend all possible support to the investigating authorities,” it added.

Earlier in the day, the state government demanded an FIR to be registered against the Club after the Forest Department discovered that some trees had been axed.

An inspection confirmed that pits were being dug and logs of several sizes were being dumped into it. The Forest Department dug out 425 logs from the Club premises during its visit.

“The Delhi Golf Club has made every possible effort to preserve its natural surroundings and the environment. No action that, in any manner, harms the environment has been taken by the Club or its governing authorities,” it further said.

The Minister for Forest and Environment had asked the department to submit an inspection report on the directions of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

–IANS

som-nks/nir