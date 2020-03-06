Delhi government begins daily disinfection of buses, metros

New Delhi, March 9 (IANS) Amid the fear of coronavirus spread, the Delhi Government has started the disinfection drive in all the buses and metros as a proactive measures to contain spread of the virus.

In a statement, Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot said the Delhi government is fully equipped to tackle the crisis.

“The government has started displaying the advisories in ISBTs, Bus Depots, DTC and Cluster Buses showcasing the symptoms, mode of transmission of coronavirus and Do’s and Dont’s for the same. A 24*7 control room has also been set up at DGHS headquarters to deal with every query,” he said.

Following the four confirmed cases of the contagious virus in the capital, he said the Delhi government is taking precautionary measures at several levels, and especially in public transport system.

“To deal with this situation, all the buses and metros are being cleaned with disinfectants.

“We are taking proactive measures so that it doesn’t spread in public. We are making sure that all the buses and Delhi metro are being disinfected on a daily basis,” he said.

In India, a total of 43 people have been infected with the coronavirus till Monday.

–IANS

nks/vd