Delhi government nod to extension of Ashram flyover

New Delhi, Dec 5 (IANS) The Delhi Cabinet on Thursday approved a proposal for extending the existing Ashram flyover towards the DND flyway and Sarai Kale Khan to decongest the area, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said.

According to the PWD proposal, which got the Cabinet’s nod, the cost of the project will be about Rs 128 crore, and it is expected to be completed in one year,” he said.

The decision, according to the government, was taken to decongest the area, which witnesses a huge volume of traffic.

–IANS

nks/vd