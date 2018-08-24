Delhi government nods construction of Phase-2 of DTU, IIIT-D

New Delhi, Aug 29 (IANS) The Delhi Cabinet on Tuesday approved the proposal for the Phase-II construction of Delhi Technological University (DTU) and Indraprastha Institute of Information Technology-Delhi (IIIT-D) campuses here.

“Presently, DTU — having over 9,000 students — is being run with insufficient infrastructure facilities which were created to cater to the needs of 3,000 students,” a statement from the government said.

The Cabinet granted Rs 291.88 crore for the construction at DTU, which will provide infrastructure for an additional 3,800 students in two academic blocks and will provide residential accommodation to 990 more students in the three hostel blocks.

For the construction of additional areas at IIIT-D campus at Okhla, the Cabinet granted its approval for the sanction of additional funds of Rs 70 crore to be given to IIIT-D as interest-free loan due to increase in cost of construction of Phase II of the Campus of IIIT-D, over and above the already sanctioned loan amount of Rs 250 crore.

–IANS

nks/nir