Delhi government nods several people-friendly proposals

New Delhi, Sep 19 (IANS) The Delhi government on Thursday cleared a number of proposals, including increasing financial assistance for maintenance of parks, installing CCTVs in government schools and ensuring safety of woman in public spaces.

In one of the decisions, the Cabinet meeting chaired by Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, approved the proposal to increase financial assistance from Rs 1 lakh per acre to Rs 2 lakh per acre to parks and gardens registered with the Delhi Parks and Gardens Society, a statement released by Kejriwal’s office said.

The CM’s office said that the objective behind this step is to “enhance green cover of Delhi from 20 per cent to 25 per cent”.

In addition, it said, irrespective of the category of the colony, the Delhi Parks and Gardens Society will contribute 90 per cent of the admissible financial assistance at the rate of Rs 2 lakh per acre while the balance 10 per cent will have to be borne by the concerned RWAs or NGOs.

The Cabinet also passed a provision to provide financial assistance for installation of Sewage Treatment Plants (STPs) to overcome the problem of water supply.

“The grant of RWAs and NGOs shall additionally include one-time financial assistance towards the cost of STP at the rate of Rs 2 lakh per acre, while the balance if any will have to be borne by the concerned RWAs or NGOs,” the statement said.

Under another project, the Delhi Government will undertake a survey of infrastructural lacunae in Delhi-NCR with a focus on woman safety.

In the wake of rising incident of child abuse in the schools of Delhi-NCR, the Cabinet also decided to install CCTVs in all the Delhi government-run schools.

The cabinet also approved a proposal of the Department of Education to empower School Management Committees (SMCs) by renaming and restructuring Vidyalaya Kalyan Samitis as SMCs.

It also approved another proposal for revision in the rates of remuneration of miscellaneous category of guest teachers.

“The department of education has proposed that the rate of daily remuneration for Miscellaneous Category guest teachers may be brought at per with Trained Graduate Teachers (with CTET qualification) guest teachers, i.e. enhanced from Rs 1,050 to Rs 1,403 per day, prospectively,” the statement said.

The proposal would be submitted for approval of Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal, it added.

The Cabinet further approved a Department of Social Welfare proposal to enhance the financial assistance to leprosy-affected persons from Rs 1,800 per month to Rs 3,000 per month under the Rehabilitation Centre for Leprosy-affected Persons (RCL) scheme.

“The proposal is to enhance the maintenance allowance…for 562 RCL beneficiaries with effect from September 2018,” the Chief Minister’s office said.

