New Delhi, March 22 (IANS) The Delhi government presented its 2018-19 budget on Thursday.

The total budget was of Rs 53,000 crore, state Finance Minister Manish Sisodia said in the Assembly.

The budget in 2014-15 was Rs 30,940 crore and Rs 26,402 crore in 2011-12, he added.

–IANS

