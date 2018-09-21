Delhi government schools to have alumni meetings

New Delhi, Sep 23 (IANS) The Delhi government will organise alumni meetings in all its schools to reconnect and collaborate with its former students, Education Minister Manish Sisodia said on Sunday.

He made the announcement after attending an alumni meet at a Delhi government school in Shakti Nagar, where students who passed out from the school after 1961 participated.

The participants included IAS and IRS officers, engineers, social workers, and businessmen among others, the Delhi government said in a statement.

The alumni shared their work experiences with their juniors and also promised every possible contribution for the improvement of the school.

“The old boys who passed in 1961 onwards were so happy to be back in school. Also inaugurated the RO system and smart class arranged by the alumni,” Sisodia tweeted.

With the intention to bring the alumni closer to their schools, there will be an ‘Alumni Section’ on the school website where the alumni can register and stay updated about their schools, the statement said.

Schools will also take an initiative to reach out to old alumni and register their details to fortify a new bond between the school and them, it said.

As part of this initiative, the Education Minister has instructed his department that the schools should invite the alumni as special guests on occasions like the Republic Day and the Independence Day, it added.

Sisodia also instructed the Department to connect the officers working in the Delhi government — many of whom are alumni of Delhi government schools.

It is believed that the students presently studying in the schools will be inspired by this exercise and the old students will be able to contribute their time, resources and wisdom on how the school system can be improved, the statement added.

