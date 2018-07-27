Delhi government seeks people’s suggestions on CCTV cameras

New Delhi, July 28 (IANS) Preparing to install CCTV cameras across the city, the Delhi government on Saturday asked the city residents to give suggestions on the matter so that discussions could be held with the civic authorities.

People residing in Delhi can send their suggestions to [email protected] by July 31, according to a poster released by the Public Works Department.

A person can send a wide range of suggestions to the government including his/her views on how the location of CCTV cameras should be decided, if the location should be jointly decided by RWAs, local police and the company installing the camera, and who should have access to its feed – RWA or local police.

The Delhi government has also asked if it should be made mandatory to seek a license or permission from police for installing CCTV cameras.

On Sunday, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government will also hold a meeting of RWAs and market associations to discuss the matter in detail.

