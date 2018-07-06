Delhi government teachers to undergo skill training at NIE Singapore

New Delhi, July 10 (IANS) Under an initiative chalked out by the Education Department, Delhi government will be sending its school teachers to the National Institute of Education (NIE) in Singapore for skill training and education, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said on Tuesday.

In a tweet, Sisodia, who also holds the Education portfolio, said that 200 teachers have already received training last year, and now, 400 more teachers will go to NIE Singapore.

“Delhi government will be sending 400 teachers for training to Singapore based National Institute of Education. 200 teachers have already got training by this worlds top educators-training institute last year,” he said.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal also lauded the initiative by saying that a country’s future depends upon its teachers.

“The future of any country depends upon its teachers. They shape our kids. Delhi government is committed to providing best training to its teachers,” he tweeted.

The move is part of the government’s teachers training initiative aimed to implement the learnings during the programme to improve the teaching-learning methodologies in the schools of Delhi.

In the past, a batch of Delhi government school Principals were sent to Britain’s Cambridge University for a course in School Leadership Development.

