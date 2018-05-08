Delhi government terms LG’s committee on CCTVs ‘void’

New Delhi, May 10 (IANS) The Delhi government has declared a committee formed by Lt. Governor Anil Baijal for installation of CCTVs in the city as “null and void”, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said here on Thursday.

On Tuesday, Baijal had formed a committee to come up with a standard operating procedure for installation, operation, and monitoring of CCTVs in the city.

Addressing the media here, Sisodia alleged that the Lt. Governor has formed the committee without consulting the elected government to stop the work on installation of CCTVs in the city.

“Without talking to the elected government, the LG wants to form SoP. This is to put the project in cold storage so that it would not be successful. The committee has been formed as a conspiracy to stop the work (on CCTVs),” Sisodia said.

