Delhi government to donate Rs 10 cr to flood-battered Kerala

New Delhi, Aug 17 (IANS) Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday announced his government will be donating Rs 10 crore to flood-ravaged Kerala.

Sharing a tweet by the office of Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, Kejriwal appealed to everyone to “donate generously” to Kerala.

“Spoke to Kerala CM. I sincerely appeal to everyone to donate generously for our brothers and sisters in Kerala,” Kejriwal wrote in his tweet.

The toll in rain-battered Kerala in 10 days touched 174 on Friday as a red alert continued in 12 of the 14 districts of the state, the Kerala government said in a statement.

Since August 8, when the rains began pounding the southern state, around 2.40 lakh persons have been lodged in 1,568 relief camps across Kerala.

Although the intensity of the rain has decreased in several districts since Friday morning, flood water from big dams in Idukki district continued to be released.

On Twitter, the Kerala Chief Minister’s office appealed to the people of the country to donate to the state which has “lost 324 lives” in the floods.

“Kerala is facing its worst flood in 100 years. Eighty dams opened, 324 lives lost and 2,23,139 people are in about 150 relief camps. Your help can rebuild the lives of the affected,” it said.

–IANS

sd/pgh/bg