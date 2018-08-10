Delhi government to form panel on strays

New Delhi, Aug 10 (IANS) On the last day of the Delhi Assembly monsoon session, the House passed a resolution to form a committee which would find a solution to the stray dogs and monkey menace in the city.

The committee, chaired by AAP leader Somnath Bharti will include AAP chief spokesperson Saurabh Bharadwaj, MLA Alka Lamba, MLA from Janakpuri constituency Rajesh Rishi, and MLA O.P. Sharma from the opposition.

It will focus on finding solutions to the increasing population of strays in the city, sterilization of dogs and monkeys and attacks by them on the people.

While presenting the resolution, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA Alka Lamba said the Municipal corporation in Delhi should research and form a method which is scientific and humane.

“There is a strong need to make policy decisions around problems related to stray dogs and monkeys in many parts of Delhi,” said the AAP MLA from Chandni Chowk constituency.

“The Municipal Corporations should research and formulate creative and scientific methods to ensure that there is no menace of dog or monkey bites and also that no cruelty to animals”, she said.

Lamba shared an instance from her constituency where a girl was “so badly mauled by a dog that she succumbed to her injuries.”

“At least 250-300 cases of dog bites have been reported in just one hospital and around 6,000 people line up at another hospital every day to get rabies injection,” she said.

Saurabh Bharadwaj, MLA from Greater Kailash said: “We should also consult some animal activists before making a decision. We can make separate shelter areas for the strays where they can be taken care of. We cannot just hold the MCD responsible for everything.”

