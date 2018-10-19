Delhi government to open 100 primary-level libraries in its schools

New Delhi, Oct 20 (IANS) Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Saturday opened the gates to a “primary library” in a government school — the first among 100 libraries which will be open for students in the coming days.

“100 new primary libraries being opened from today (Saturday) in Delhi government schools! Inaugurated one at President Estate School. Keep reading, keep gaining wisdom and keep imparting it all around,” Sisodia tweeted.

As a part of its policy, the Delhi government is going to set up libraries in every section of the primary classes of government schools to engage children with books.

Taking to Twitter, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal lauded the initiative.

Speaking with the teachers and students, Sisodia said that though these libraries are for small children, “if a small child gets active in the older ones, they too should come here and read story books”.

“Children’s library is a great place to read and learn, understand and explain,” Sisodia asserted as he went on to inaugurate a similar library in School of Excellence, Khichripur.

This is the second phase of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government’s initiative to open special libraries designed for the primary sections of 100 Sarvodaya Vidyalayas.

In 2017, the Kejriwal government, in partnership with Room To Read, had similarly opened 100 libraries for primary levels in public schools across the national capital.

–IANS

sd/prs