Delhi government to plant 23 lakh trees this year

New Delhi, May 29 (IANS) The Delhi government on Wednesday asked various departments and agencies to plant more than 23 lakh trees and shrubs this year. The government will also be distributing for free 4,25,000 saplings during the year.

The direction was issued by Environment and Forests Minister Imran Hussain at a meeting organised to set plantation targets for 2019. Of the total, the Delhi Development Authority will plant 2 lakh trees and the Delhi Forest Department 4.30 lakh trees.

The government plans to seek involvement of residents, resident welfare associations, traders associations and students to widen green cover to fight pollution.

–IANS

